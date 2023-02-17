Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 517 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

517 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 8 added to state system

16,256 total deaths;

371 hospitalized patients, 41 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 517 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 512 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,606 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,500 cases per day. In 2021, 722 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 657 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but eight were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,256 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 112 new confirmed cases reported and have been 339,605 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 105 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,486 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.