Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 518 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

518 new cases

No new deaths, 3 deaths added to system

12,786 total deaths;

172 hospitalized patients, 27 in ICU

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 518 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 345 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 670 new cases, and a 7-day average of 581 cases per day. In 2020, 124 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 127 cases per day.

There were no new deaths, and three deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,786. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 91 new confirmed cases reported and have been 268,081 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 60 cases per day. No deaths added to the system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,271 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.