Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 518 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

518 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

16,138 total deaths;

386 hospitalized patients, 39 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 518 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 481 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 4,807 new cases, and a 7-day average of 4,683 cases per day. In 2021, 1,522 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,222 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded or added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,138 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 109 new confirmed cases reported and have been 338,090 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 125 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,468 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.