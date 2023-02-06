Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 518 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

518 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

16,138 total deaths;

337 hospitalized patients, 33 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 518 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 481 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,362 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,519 cases per day. In 2021, 894 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,016 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded or added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,138 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 61 new confirmed cases reported and have been 338,319 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 122 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,468 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.