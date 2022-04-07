Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 524 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

524 new cases

No new deaths, 2 total deaths added to system

12,820 total deaths;

152 hospitalized patients, 26 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 524 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 420 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 988 new cases, and a 7-day average of 721 cases per day. In 2020, 174 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 173 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, and 2 total deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,820. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 144 new confirmed cases reported and have been 268,685 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 84 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the state system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,278 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.