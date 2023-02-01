Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 624 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

539 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 1 added to state system

16,124 total deaths;

398 hospitalized patients, 44 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 539 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 490 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,444 new cases, and a 7-day average of 5,572 cases per day. In 2021, 1,077 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,269 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but one was added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,124 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 171 new confirmed cases reported and have been 337,852 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 130 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,464 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.