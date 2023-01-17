Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 548 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

548 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 8 added to state system

15,982 total deaths;

516 hospitalized patients, 70 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 548 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 686 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 38,251 new cases, and a 7-day average of 18,584 cases per day. In 2021, 1,610 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,123 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, and eight were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,982 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 172 new confirmed cases reported and have been 335,856 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 152 cases per day. One new death were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,453 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.