Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 55 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

55 new cases

No new deaths added to system

12,342 total deaths;

248 hospitalized patients, 53 in ICU

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 55 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 341 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 260 new cases, and a 7-day average of 467 cases per day. In 2020, 14 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 5 cases per day.

Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,342. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 9 new confirmed cases reported and have been 267,176 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 54 cases per day. No deaths were added to the system in Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,170 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.