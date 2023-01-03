Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 562 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

562 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

15,807 total deaths;

641 hospitalized patients, 77 in ICU

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 562 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 820 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 9,806 new cases, and a 7-day average of 8,665 cases per day. In 2020, 1,563 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,254 cases per day.

No new deaths were recorded or added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,807 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 125 new confirmed cases reported and have been 333,430 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 189 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,431 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.