Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 572 New Cases, No Deaths

572 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 7 added to state system

16,134 total deaths;

391 hospitalized patients, 43 in ICU

On Thursday the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 572 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 489 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,549 new cases, and a 7-day average of 4,141 cases per day. In 2021, 1,522 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,222 cases per day.

No new deaths were recorded, but seven were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,134 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 140 new confirmed cases reported and have been 337,987 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 129 cases per day. Four new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,468 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.