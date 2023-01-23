Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 574 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

574 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 5 added to state system

16,006 total deaths;

469 hospitalized patients, 67 in ICU

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 574 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 539 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 5,053 new cases, and a 7-day average of 11,089 cases per day. In 2021, 1,676 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,641 cases per day.

No new deaths were recorded, but five were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,006 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 49 new confirmed cases reported and have been 336,632 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 138 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,457 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.