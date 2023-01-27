Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 578 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

578 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 4 added to state system

16,097 total deaths;

401 hospitalized patients, 53 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 578 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 518 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 5,760 new cases, and a 7-day average of 6,022 cases per day. In 2021, 1,778 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,440 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but 14 were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,092 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 140 new confirmed cases reported and have been 337,221 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 126 cases per day. One new death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,464 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.