Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 585 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

585 new cases

0 new deaths recordedr or added to state system

15,138 total deaths;

432 hospitalized patients, 70 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 585 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,001 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,446 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,623 cases per day. In 2020, 1,336 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 976 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded or added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,138 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 110 new confirmed cases reported and have been 313,540 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 206 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,363 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.