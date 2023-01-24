Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 587 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

587 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 6 added to state system

16,046 total deaths;

469 hospitalized patients, 67 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 587 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 536 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 5,053 new cases, and a 7-day average of 11,089 cases per day. In 2021, 908 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,556 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but six were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,046 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 157 new confirmed cases reported and have been 336,771 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 135 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,458 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.