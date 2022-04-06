Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 588 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

588 new cases

1 new deaths, 1 total death added to system

12,815 total deaths;

157 hospitalized patients, 26 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 588 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 412 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 785 new cases, and a 7-day average of 671 cases per day. In 2020, 141 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 176 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,815. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 89 new confirmed cases reported and have been 268,548 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 77 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the state system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,278 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.