Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 597 New Cases, No Deaths

597 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

15,768 total deaths;

615 hospitalized patients, 86 in ICU

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 597 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 806 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 6,423 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,298 cases per day. In 2020, 1,235 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,898 cases per day.

No new deaths were recorded or added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,768 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 113 new confirmed cases reported and have been 332,110 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 175 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,428 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.