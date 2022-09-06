Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 607 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

607 new cases

0 new deaths recorded or added to state system

15,097 total deaths;

491 hospitalized patients, 83 in ICU

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 607 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,017 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 771 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,556 cases per day. In 2020, 575 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 875 cases per day.

No new deaths were recorded or added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,097 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 135 new confirmed cases reported and have been 312,235 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 202 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,355 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.