Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 610 New Cases, No Deaths

610 new cases

No new deaths, 6 deaths added to state system

12,846 total deaths;

149 hospitalized patients, 27 in ICU

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 610 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 640 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 917 new cases, and a 7-day average of 788 cases per day. In 2020, 90 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 143 cases per day.

There were no new deaths, but six deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,846. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 141 new confirmed cases reported and have been 269,393 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 147 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the state system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,282 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.