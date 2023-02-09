Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 616 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

616 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

16,177 total deaths;

373 hospitalized patients, 33 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 616 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 506 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,577 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,546 cases per day. In 2021, 711 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 933 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, or added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,177 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 167 new confirmed cases reported and have been 338,785 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 114 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,472 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.