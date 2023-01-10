Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 637 New Cases, Two Deaths

Summary:

637 new cases

2 new deaths recorded, 7 added to state system

15,897 total deaths;

591 hospitalized patients, 79 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 637 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 742 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 13,124 new cases, and a 7-day average of 10,524 cases per day. In 2021, 1,798 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,865 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

Two new deaths were recorded, but seven were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,897 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 175 new confirmed cases reported and have been 334,808 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 197 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,442 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.