Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 651 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

651 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

16,239 total deaths;

349 hospitalized patients, 44 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 651 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 500 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,646 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,639 cases per day. In 2021, 396 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 753 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded or added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,239 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 104 new confirmed cases reported and have been 339,353 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 106 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,485 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.