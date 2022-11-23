Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 658 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

658 new cases

0 new deaths recorded, 9 added to state system

15,594 total deaths;

461 hospitalized patients, 74 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 658 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 713 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,804 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,199 cases per day. In 2020, 6,170 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 5,709 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but nine were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,594 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 127 new confirmed cases reported and have been 325,092 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 146 cases per day. Three deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,406 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.