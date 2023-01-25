Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 675 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

675 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 16 added to state system

16,070 total deaths;

469 hospitalized patients, 67 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 675 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 544 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 7,775 new cases, and a 7-day average of 9,013 cases per day. In 2021, 908 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,556 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but 16 were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,070 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 165 new confirmed cases reported and have been 336,935 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 136 cases per day. Four new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,462 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.