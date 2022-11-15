Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 684 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

684 new cases

0 new deaths recorded, 4 added to state system

15,537 total deaths;

458 hospitalized patients, 60 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 684 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 726 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 4,120 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,979 cases per day. In 2020, 4,239 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 6,387 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but four were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,537 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 161 new confirmed cases reported and have been 323,925 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 147 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,401 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.