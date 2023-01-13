Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 694 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

694 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 8 added to state system

15,961 total deaths;

541 hospitalized patients, 80 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 694 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 651 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 13,709 new cases, and a 7-day average of 13,428 cases per day. In 2021, 2,708 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,459 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, and eight were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,961 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 190 new confirmed cases reported and have been 335,370 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 167 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,4449 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.