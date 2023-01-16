Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 694 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

694 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 8 added to state system

15,961 total deaths;

509 hospitalized patients, 72 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 694 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 651 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 13,709 new cases, and a 7-day average of 13,428 cases per day. In 2021, 1,990 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,150 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, and eight were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,961 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 78 new confirmed cases reported and have been 335,680 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 152 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,452 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.