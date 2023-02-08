Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 697 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:
- 697 new cases
- No new deaths recorded, 8 added to state system
- 16,174 total deaths;
- 378 hospitalized patients, 37 in ICU
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 697 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 500 new cases per day in the last week.
On this day last year, there were 1,990 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,138 cases per day. In 2021, 711 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 933 cases per day.
Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services
No new deaths were recorded, but eight were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 16,174 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.
In Milwaukee County, there were 162 new confirmed cases reported and have been 338,622 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 111 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,471 since the beginning of the pandemic.
If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.