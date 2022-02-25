Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 700 New Cases, No New Deaths

Summary:

700 new cases

0 new deaths, 9 total deaths added to records

11,887 total deaths;

561 hospitalized patients, 109 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 700 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 779 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 678 new cases, and a 7-day average of 605 cases.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, and 9 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,887. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 89 new confirmed cases reported and have been 266,183 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 106 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the system were in the county, putting the death toll at 2,089 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.