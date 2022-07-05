Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 725 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

725 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

14,819 total deaths;

397 hospitalized patients, 61 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 725 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,309 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 17 new cases, and a 7-day average of 60 cases per day. In 2020, 428 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 553 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,819 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 156 new confirmed cases reported and have been 294,067 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 270 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,328 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.