Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 743 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

743 new cases

1 new deaths recorded, 8 added to state system

15,946 total deaths;

566 hospitalized patients, 84 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 743 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 686 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 11,297 new cases, and a 7-day average of 10,497 cases per day. In 2021, 2,563 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,794 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

One new death was recorded, and eight were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,946 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 193 new confirmed cases reported and have been 335,180 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 175 cases per day. Two new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,448 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.