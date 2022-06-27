Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 766 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

766 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

14,772 total deaths;

386 hospitalized patients, 52 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 766 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,413 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 38 new cases, and a 7-day average of 71 cases per day. In 2020, 556 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 389 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,772 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 136 new confirmed cases reported and have been 292,048 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 273 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,323 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.