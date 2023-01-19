Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 771 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

771 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 1 added to state system

15,999 total deaths;

489 hospitalized patients, 69 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 771 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 556 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 15,482 new cases, and a 7-day average of 17,892 cases per day. In 2021, 1,506 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 1,799 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but one was added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,999 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 197 new confirmed cases reported and have been 336,205 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 150 cases per day. No new deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,454 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.