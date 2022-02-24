Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 775 New Cases, 2 Deaths

Summary:

775 new cases

2 new deaths, 23 total deaths added to records

11,863 total deaths;

596 hospitalized patients, 126 in ICU

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 775 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 864 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 778 new cases, and a 7-day average of 618 cases.

There were 2 new deaths, and 23 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 11,863. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 110 new confirmed cases reported and have been 266,111 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 116 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the system were in the county, putting the death toll at 2,085 since the beginning of the pandemic.

