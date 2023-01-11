Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 779 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

779 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 16 added to state system

15,934 total deaths;

560 hospitalized patients, 77 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 779 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 728 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 11,297 new cases, and a 7-day average of 10,497 cases per day. In 2021, 2,563 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,794 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but 16 were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,934 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 179 new confirmed cases reported and have been 334,988 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 188 cases per day. One new death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,446 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.