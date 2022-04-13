Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 798 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

798 new cases

No new deaths, 4 deaths added to state system

12,851 total deaths;

141 hospitalized patients, 27 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 798 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 673 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 899 new cases, and a 7-day average of 804 cases per day. In 2020, 155 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 139 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, but four deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,851. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 170 new confirmed cases reported and have been 269,507 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 158 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the state system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,284 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.