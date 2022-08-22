Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 801 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

801 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

15,013 total deaths;

468 hospitalized patients, 66 in ICU

On this day last year, there were 699 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,266 cases per day. In 2020, 907 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 702 cases per day.

There were no new deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,013 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 163 new confirmed cases reported and have been 308,854 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 256 cases per day. No additional deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,351 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.