Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 804 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

804 new cases

No new deaths, 2 deaths added to state system

12,856 total deaths;

140 hospitalized patients, 30 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 804 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 626 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 832 new cases, and a 7-day average of 768 cases per day. In 2020, 174 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 139 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths, but two deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,856. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 181 new confirmed cases reported and have been 269,780 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 130 cases per day. None of the deaths added to the state system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,285 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.