Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 824 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

824 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 3 added to state system

15,239 total deaths;

395 hospitalized patients, 60 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 824 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 928 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,038 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,025 cases per day. In 2020, 2,024 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,016 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but three were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,239 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 156 new confirmed cases reported and have been 316,300 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 160 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,375 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.