Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 825 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

825 new cases

0 new deaths recorded, 5 added to state system

15,563 total deaths;

454 hospitalized patients, 58 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 825 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 717 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,731 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,997 cases per day. In 2020, 7,853 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 6,485 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but five were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,563 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 150 new confirmed cases reported and have been 324,239 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 140 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,403 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.