Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 826 New Cases, One Death

Summary:

826 new cases

1 new deaths recorded, 5 added to state system

15,522 total deaths;

486 hospitalized patients, 60 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 826 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 761 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,465 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,813 cases per day. In 2020, 7,857 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 6,424 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

One new death was recorded, but five were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,522 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 174 new confirmed cases reported and have been 323,453 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 160 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,401 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.