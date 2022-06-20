Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 827 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

827 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

14,739 total deaths;

385 hospitalized patients, 61 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 827 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,416 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 19 new cases, and a 7-day average of 73 cases per day. In 2020, 260 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 292 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,739 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 145 new confirmed cases reported and have been 290,213 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 272 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,316 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.