Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 830 New Cases, One Death

830 new cases

One new deaths recorded, 3 total deaths added to state system

12,872 total deaths;

242 hospitalized patients, 41 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 830 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,262 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 697 new cases, and a 7-day average of 634 cases per day. In 2020, 249 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 303 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There was one new death, and three total deaths recorded to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 12,872. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 214 new confirmed cases reported and have been 273,336 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 273 cases per day. One of the deaths added to the state system were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,287 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.