Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 864 New Cases, No Deaths

864 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

14,980 total deaths;

535 hospitalized patients, 76=7 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 864 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,502 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 638 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,188 cases per day. In 2020, 663 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 744 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,980 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 139 new confirmed cases reported and have been 307,071 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 277 cases per day. No additional deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,350 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.