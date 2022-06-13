Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 884 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

884 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 3 added to state system

14,690 total deaths;

388 hospitalized patients, 61 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 884 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,531 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 40 new cases, and a 7-day average of 111 cases per day. In 2020, 239 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 273 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded, but 3 deaths added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,690 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 217 new confirmed cases reported and have been 288,400 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 317 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,311 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.