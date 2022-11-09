Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 890 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

890 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 1 added to state system

15,511 total deaths;

537 hospitalized patients, 73 in ICU

On Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 890 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 817 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 3,510 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,498 cases per day. In 2020, 4,195 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 5,565 cases per day.

No new deaths were recorded, but one was added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,511 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 187 new confirmed cases reported and have been 323,096 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 169 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,399 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.