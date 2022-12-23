Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 896 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

896 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 5 added to state system

15,767 total deaths;

618 hospitalized patients, 76 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 896 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 980 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,317 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,594 cases per day. In 2020, 1,447 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,275 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but five were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,767 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 210 new confirmed cases reported and have been 331,673 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 228 cases per day. One death was attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,427 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.