Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 902 New Cases, No Deaths

902 new cases

0 new deaths recorded or added to state system

15,578 total deaths;

464 hospitalized patients, 76 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 902 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 747 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,666 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,138 cases per day. In 2020, 2,996 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 5,823 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded or added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,578 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 183 new confirmed cases reported and have been 324,966 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 154 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,403 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.