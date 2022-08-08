Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 912 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

912 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

14,950 total deaths;

531 hospitalized patients, 81 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 1,879 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 1,632 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 561 new cases, and a 7-day average of 1,062 cases per day. In 2020, 611 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 813 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

There were no new deaths recorded or added to the Department of Health Services system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 14,950 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 153 new confirmed cases reported and have been 305,130 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 311 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,344 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.