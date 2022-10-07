Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 912 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

912 new cases

No new deaths recorded, 3 deaths added to state system

15,303 total deaths;

451 hospitalized patients, 51 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Friday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 912 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 866 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 2,826 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,619 cases per day. In 2020, 3,182 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,317 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded, but three were added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,303 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 221 new confirmed cases reported and have been 317,901 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 163 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,377 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.