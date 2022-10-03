Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: 930 New Cases, No Deaths

Summary:

930 new cases

No new deaths recorded or added to state system

15,263 total deaths;

393 hospitalized patients, 59 in ICU

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

On Monday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 930 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 841 new cases per day in the last week.

On this day last year, there were 1,453 new cases, and a 7-day average of 2,486 cases per day. In 2020, 1,900 cases were recorded, with a 7-day average of 2,412 cases per day.

× Expand Source: Wisconsin Department of Health Services

No new deaths were recorded or added to the state system, putting the total Wisconsin death toll at 15,263 overall. A lag in death reporting statewide has affected these numbers.

In Milwaukee County, there were 81 new confirmed cases reported and have been 317,086 total cases in the county since the pandemic began. The 7-day average in the county is 141 cases per day. No deaths were attributed to Milwaukee County, putting the county death toll at 2,376 since the beginning of the pandemic.

If you are looking for COVID-19 testing or vaccination, consult the Wisconsin Department of Health Services website.